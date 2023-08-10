With James, England's star player so far this tournament, now suspended, the pressure is on Wiegman to help her players rediscover their mojo - as they will be on a plane back to the UK if they can't.

There has been plenty of talk about the Lionesses chasing a first World Cup success, but this is already a historic tournament for Colombia, who reached the last eight for the first time ever courtesy of Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Jamaica.

In teenage duo Ana María Guzmán and Linda Caicedo, as well as Round of 16 match-winner Catalina Usme, Saturday's opponents certainly have players capable of hurting England, so reaching the semi-final – where either France or hosts Australia will wait – is by no means a given.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Colombia on TV and online.

When is England v Colombia?

England v Colombia will take place on Saturday 12th August.

England v Colombia kick-off time

England v Colombia will kick off at 11:30am.

What TV channel is England Lionesses v Colombia on?

You can watch England v Colombia live on ITV1 from 10:45am.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream England v Colombia online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on ITVX.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to England v Colombia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

