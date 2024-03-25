The Real Madrid megastar looked impressive despite being left bruised and battered by the physical opposition midfield.

Boss Gareth Southgate knows he is under pressure to deliver with arguably England's brightest squad in a generation.

Belgium's own golden generation is in decline, but they still pose a threat - with Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard set to lead the line in London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Belgium on TV and online.

When is England v Belgium?

England v Belgium will take place on Tuesday 26th March 2024.

England v Belgium kick-off time

England v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Belgium on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Belgium online

You can also live stream the match via Channel 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Belgium on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Belgium odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (4/5) Draw (5/2) Belgium (15/4)*

Bet Boost: Marcus Rashford over 0.5 shots on target, Anthony Gordon over 0.5 shots on target, England to win – 3/1 13/4

