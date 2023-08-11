League One and League Two also boast plenty of charm with fallen giants littered throughout the pyramid, proving that nobody has a divine right to success in this sport.

Fans across the leagues are able to keep track of their teams via a range of platforms and broadcasters, but to gain a broad sweep of the goings on across the EFL, you're going to need to soak up ITV's weekly highlights package.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about EFL highlights in 2023/24.

EFL highlights 2023/24 on TV

EFL highlights will be shown on ITV platforms on a weekly basis.

Presenter Jules Breach will bring all the coverage alongside a star-studded crop of experts and pundits to pick through the latest action.

The deal runs until the end of 2023/24 and fans will be keen to soak up as much of the action as possible across the English Football League pyramid.

When are EFL highlights on next?

The EFL highlights will be shown at 9pm on every Saturday night on ITV4.

The show will also be available live and on-demand via ITVX, repeated on ITV1 later the same evening and replayed on Sunday mornings.

EFL TV rights 2023/24

EFL matches will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in 2023/24, with a handful of matches to be shown across their platform on a weekly basis.

Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99) to watch all Sky Sports channels without signing up to a lengthy contract.

