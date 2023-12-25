Boss Brendan Rodgers is under intensifying pressure to steady the ship and restore his side back to consistent winning ways.

Scottish Premiership title races can turn rapidly given the strength of the Glaswegian powerhouses, and Rangers' form means Rodgers can afford few slip-ups in the weeks to come.

Dundee have produced a solid mid-table showing in 2023/24 to date, though, and will be fired up to make life difficult for the reigning champions when they roll into town.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Dundee v Celtic?

Dundee v Celtic will take place on Tuesday 26th December 2023.

Dundee v Celtic kick-off time

Dundee v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Dundee v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Dundee v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Dundee v Celtic odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dundee (8/1) Draw (9/2) Celtic (3/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

