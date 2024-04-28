Celtic have been on the goal trail in recent weeks, scoring three times in each of their last five games in all competitions, but Brendan Rodgers could elevate striker Adam Idah to the starting XI after netting off the bench in the last two league fixtures.

Dundee, who can consider their first season back in the Scottish Premiership a roaring success after finishing in the top half by the time of the split, did Celtic a massive favour by holding Rangers to a goalless draw in last week's rearranged meeting.

It is different matters related to the pitch that have been a problem for the Dee, however, as the Gers clash was twice canned, taking their number of postponements at Dens Park for the campaign to five, so visiting fans will probably be checking the game is definitely going ahead before they set off from Glasgow.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Dundee v Celtic?

Dundee v Celtic will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Dundee v Celtic kick-off time

Dundee v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Dundee v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Dundee v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Dundee v Celtic on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Dundee v Celtic on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 12pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dundee v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dundee (15/2) Draw (11/2) Celtic (2/7)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.