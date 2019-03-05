One goal for Mauricio Pochettino’s men at Signal Iduna Park will require Dortmund to score five to win the tie.

However, despite their dominant Champions League position, Spurs have failed to win their last three games, losing twice.

Worrying defeats at Burnley and Chelsea have all-but ended Tottenham’s title ambitions meaning they will be determined to extend their European adventure.

Dortmund remain top of the Bundesliga but a shock defeat against Augsburg at the weekend has seen Bayern Munich draw level on points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dortmund v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Dortmund v Tottenham game?

Dortmund v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 4th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dortmund v Tottenham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Both teams will be desperate for the first goal.

If Spurs take the lead, the tie is effectively over. If Dortmund score early, the momentum could shift dramatically.

Tottenham might struggle to keep Dortmund at bay, but Pochettino’s squad has produced plenty of big displays on European nights and are capable of dishing out just as much damage as their opponents.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-2 Tottenham

