At the other end of their career is Dortmund's veteran winger Marco Reus, who is set to make his final appearance for the German giants after a glittering 12-season spell in which he has scored 170 goals and created a further 131.

This will be the second time Reus, 34, has played for Dortmund in a Champions League final at Wembley as Jurgen Klopp's iconic team from the 2012/13 season were beaten to the crown by Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Dortmund have defied expectations to reach this stage of the competition, with Atletico Madrid and PSG among the scalps claimed in the knockout rounds, but Real Madrid's winning mentality could prove crucial and having knocked out title holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals they will be fancied to complete the job.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Real Madrid on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Dortmund v Real Madrid?

Dortmund v Real Madrid will take place on Saturday 1st June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Dortmund v Real Madrid kick-off time

Dortmund v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Dortmund v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Dortmund v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dortmund v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dortmund (4/1) Draw (10/3) Real Madrid (8/13)*

Bet Boost: Jude Bellingham first goalscorer – 5/1 11/2

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.