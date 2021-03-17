What channel is Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope to return to winning ways on Thursday when they play Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of the last-16 Europa League fixtures.

Spurs had been in great form up until the weekend, when they lost 2-1 to local rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

That defeat came off the back of the fixture with Zagreb, a game in which Jose Mourinho’s men won 2-0 thanks to brace from Harry Kane.

That means Spurs are heavy favourites ahead of the trip to Croatia and, should they get a result, could be one of four British sides to make it through to the quarter-finals of the tournament, along with Man United, Arsenal and Rangers.

The north London club could consider themselves one of the best sides left in the competition and might even fancy their chances of going all way.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham on TV?

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 18th March 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including AC Milan v Man Utd, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham team news

Dinamo Zagreb: Sadegh Moharrami will miss out through injury.

Bruno Petkovic could be the biggest threat for the hosts and the striker has netted 10 times in all competitions this season.

Tottenham: Son Heung-min picked up an injury in the weekend defeat to Arsenal and looks set to join Giovani Lo Celso on the sidelines.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended after accumulating too many bookings, while Erik Lamela is available for the Europa League game despite picking up a red card at the weekend.

Our prediction: Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

The hosts are certainly no pushovers, having made it to the last 16, but Spurs will be confident they have enough firepower to progress to the quarter-finals relatively comfortably.

With the likes of Kane, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura on show, Tottenham should be able to grab some goals, which makes the task much easier for Londoners.

If not, a solid defensive display, which Tottenham are more than capable of producing, would see them move onto the last eight.

Our prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Tottenham (9/1 at bet365)

