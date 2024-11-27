It was an uncharacteristic scoreline for Luke Williams's cautious outfit, and it looked like Florian Bianchini had rescued a point at the death before Wilfried Gnonto hit Leeds' winner a minute later.

Swansea will leapfrog Derby in the table if they secure all three points, although the Rams are a solid proposition on home soil and are defying pre-season predictions of a relegation battle.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three and in-form striker Jerry Yates has scored a goal in each game, the latest strike earning a point against Preston North End on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v Swansea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Derby v Swansea?

Derby v Swansea will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Derby v Swansea kick-off time

Derby v Swansea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Derby v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Derby v Swansea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Derby.

BBC Radio Derby is available on DAB radio, FM 95.3 MHz, 96.0 MHz, 104.5 MHz, AM 1116 kHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Advertisement Derby v Swansea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Derby (11/8) Draw (12/5) Swansea (9/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.