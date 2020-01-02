Wayne Rooney is expected to make his long-awaited debut in the match, though he is unlikely to start.

Barnsley sit 23rd in the table but have given their fans plenty to be optimistic about during an ongoing five-game unbeaten streak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Barnsley game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Derby v Barnsley?

Derby v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

How to watch Derby v Barnsley on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Derby have struggled for consistency all season but desperately need to exploit home matches against those below them.

Rooney may not provide a direct impact given that he hasn’t played weekly football since September, but his presence – likely from the bench – should give the Rams a lift in this one.

Advertisement

Prediction: Derby 2-1 Barnsley