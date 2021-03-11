What channel is Crystal Palace v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will hope to end a run of three Premier League fixtures without a win when they face lowly West Brom on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson’s men are eight points clear of the relegation zone and three more this weekend would ease any fears of a late survival scrap.

The Baggies, meanwhile, are firmly in the mire, but can narrow the gap between them and 17th place with a win at Selhurst Park.

Watch Crystal Palace v West Brom on Sky Sports

Manager Sam Allardyce has admitted his team are running out of games to save their Premier League status, but just one defeat in five has certainly aided their cause.

Palace smashed West Brom 5-1 at The Hawthorns earlier in the season but this could be a tighter affair on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v West Brom on TV?

Crystal Palace v West Brom will take place on Saturday 13th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v West Brom will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v West Brom team news

Crystal Palace: Hodgson is still without a number of players, with James McArthur, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell and Nathan Ferguson not expected back until April.

Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey and James Tomkins are the boss’ other absentees. But he will be delighted to have Wilfred Zaha back fit.

West Brom: Allardyce could stick to the same XI that came close to beating a defensive-minded Newcastle at the weekend.

Mbaye Diagne is all set to lead the line once again.

Crystal Palace v West Brom odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v West Brom

West Brom wasted chances to beat Newcastle last time out, and they will need to be more clinical here.

Palace’s defence is by no means the most robust in the Premier League, but their attacking threat of Zaha, Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew will certainly test the Baggies.

Whether Allardyce’s troops can go toe-to-toe with Palace over 90 minutes remains to be seen, but the Eagles may just edge this.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 West Brom (9/1 at bet365)

