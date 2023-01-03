The Eagles were thrashed by fellow Londoners Fulham in their last home match as Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins saw red, so head coach Patrick Vieira will expect an improved showing in front of the Selhurst Park faithful.

Crystal Palace host Tottenham in the latest London derby on the Premier League schedule.

A return of four points from five matches against London opposition suggests Palace need to up their levels in derby matches if they're to make a play for the top half of the table.

Tottenham's trend of fighting back from a losing position continued in their last away match as they battled from two goals behind to claim a point at Brentford on Boxing Day.

Spurs's record in London derbies is also mixed, having claimed six points from five matches, and Antonio Conte will be anxious to leave south London with a win as the chase for Champions League qualification intensifies.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 4th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Crystal Palace (23/10) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (6/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Crystal Palace v Tottenham predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.