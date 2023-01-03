Spurs are winless in their last fours visits in all competitions to Crystal Palace and Antonio Conte's team will also have to stub out their bad habit of conceding the first goal in games, which has hampered their progress this term.

Tottenham will need to overcome their recent poor record at Selhurst Park if they're to solidify their top-four hopes.

Harry Kane appears to have put his World Cup disappointment to one side and the Tottenham hotshot will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a Crystal Palace team that conceded three times to Fulham in their last home match.

The Eagles were reduced to nine men on that occasion with Tyrick Mitchell seeing red and James Tomkins being dismissed after picking up a pair of yellow cards, although the latter was only playing due to Marc Guehi being absent through suspension.

Tottenham's visit represents the start of a tricky run of fixtures for Patrick Vieira's team with games against Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United to follow.

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 4th January 2023.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham team news

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Eze, Zaha; Ayew.

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham prediction

Conceding the first goal and needing to fight back is proving more of a trend than a blip for Tottenham and Selhurst Park is a tougher ground than most to effectively start the game with a handicap.

Spurs's mixed away form is the reason why a top-four finish as opposed to a title tilt is their target, and the fact they have conceded three goals in their last three away games is a nagging concern.

You can put a line through Crystal Palace's defeat to Fulham as Patrick Vieira will no doubt have his team fired up.

Wilfried Zaha has scored four times at home and is fancied to take advantage of Spurs's leaky defence, especially as potential transfer suitors could be forming a queue for his signature.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365)

