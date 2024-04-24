Newcastle can't force their way into the top five, so Howe's men are battling for sixth and a spot in the Europa League next season.

While Newcastle are fighting to secure European football, Crystal Palace have little to play for apart from finishing as high as possible in the league.

Palace, who surprisingly won at Liverpool last week before hammering West Ham 5-2 at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, are 11 points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Newcastle?

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Crystal Palace v Newcastle available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Newcastle in the USA

You can watch Crystal Palace v Newcastle live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (7/4) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (7/5)*

