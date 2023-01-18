The Red Devils are flying since action returned after the World Cup, with United winning their four Premier League games and their three cup fixtures.

Marcus Rashford is hoping to score in his eighth consecutive game as Manchester United eye their 10th win in a row in all competitions at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

United beat arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford as Erik ten Hag's side moved level on points with Newcastle in third and to within one point of City in second.

A win for United on Wednesday night at Selhurst Park will see them leapfrog both City and Newcastle.

Palace are struggling since the season resumed, with Patrick Vieira's men losing four of their last five in the league.

A surprise win for Palace would see them move level on points with Aston Villa in 11th.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Crystal Palace v Man Utd.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Olise; Eze, Mateta, Zaha.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Antony, Rashford.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd prediction

It's hard to see anything but a United win with Erik ten Hag's side in such sensational form.

They've looked solid at the back, while Marcus Rashford's purple patch is continuing, with the England man netting in his last seven games.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd (15/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Crystal Palace (4/1) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (7/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.