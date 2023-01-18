United came from behind to stun rivals Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford netting the winner at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are eyeing their 10th consecutive win in all competitions as Erik ten Hag's men travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

The win means United are fourth in the league, but they're just one point behind City in second. A win for the Red Devils on Wednesday will move them above City and Newcastle.

Palace, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five league games, with their latest defeat coming against Chelsea on Sunday.

Kai Havertz netted the only goal as the Blues beat Palace 1-0. However, despite the result, Patrick Vieira's men created clear chances and were unlucky not to score.

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

Crystal Palace (4/1) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (7/10)*

Crystal Palace v Man Utd prediction

