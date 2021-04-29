What channel is Crystal Palace v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The final month of the 2020/21 Premier League season kicks off at Selhurst Park when Crystal Palace host Man City this weekend.

While the visitors could take a giant step towards wrapping up the league title, this clash is sandwiched between both legs of City’s Champions League semi-final against PSG, so it would be somewhat understandable if Pep Guardiola’s attention were not fully focused on this trip to the capital.

City’s involvement in the League Cup final last weekend meant they sat out the most recent round of Premier League fixtures, with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa coming in their last league outing.

Man Utd’s slip-up against Leeds means their local rivals need just six points to secure a fifth Premier League title and a third under Guardiola.

As for Palace, they’re currently 13th in the league and would need a superb finish to the campaign in order to secure a top-half finish.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man City on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man City on TV?

Crystal Palace v Man City will take place on Saturday 1st May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Man City team news

Crystal Palace: James McArthur is definitely out for the hosts, while Gary Cahill should be fit after a recent knock.

Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson all remain sidelined.

Man City: John Stones is unavailable following the red card he picked up last time against Villa, but he remains the only absentee for Guardiola.

With the second leg against PSG to come just three days later, City may opt to rest some of their key players, much as they did ahead of the quarter-final meeting with Dortmund.

Crystal Palace v Man City odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Man City

Palace have actually proven to be tough opponents for City in recent years, with the Blues dropping points in three of the last six encounters.

With City’s attention very much on the Champions League, their league performance could suffer – as it did before the second leg of the quarter-finals when they lost to Leeds.

For that reason, there could be an upset on the cards at Selhurst Park this weekend and perhaps one last memorable victory for Roy Hodgson in the Premier League.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Man City (10/1 at bet365)

