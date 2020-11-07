Leeds face a Crystal Palace side that have endured an equally mixed beginning to the campaign.

Having beaten Manchester United back in September, Palace have managed just one further victory and were outplayed by Wolves in their 2-0 loss at Molineux last week.

And Roy Hodgson will be hoping for more from his men when Leeds arrive for this traditional 3pm kick off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Leeds on TV?

Crystal Palace v Leeds will take place on Saturday 7th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Man Utd, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Leeds on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Leeds online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Crystal Palace v Leeds team news

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic is suspended for this game, while Tyrick Mitchell, Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, Nathan Ferguson and Conor Wickham are all out injured.

James McCarthy and Gary Cahill weren’t risked against Wolves last time out but could recover from injury to feature here. James Tomkins is rated 50/50 as he pushes to get over a thigh injury.

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips won’t be back until December because of a shoulder injury, while new signing Rodrigo misses the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Summer signing Raphael faces a race against time to recover from a foot injury, but Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are out. Defender Diego Llorente may be fit enough to feature.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leeds were exposed by a flash-mob Leicester last time out and Palace will hope to scare Bielsa’s side into mistakes at Selhurst Park by harnessing the same tactics this weekend.

The likes of Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend can inflict similar punishment to that which Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes dished out at Elland Road.

But if Leeds can control the pace of the game and grab an early goal then they are certainly good value to claim a point from their foray to south London.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leeds

