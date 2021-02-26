What channel is Crystal Palace v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will hope to maintain the distance between them and relegation-threatened Fulham when these London sides meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Palace ended a two-gaming losing streak in the 2-1 win over Brighton on Monday night to keep them 10 points ahead of 17th-placed Fulham with 13 Premier League fixtures remaining.

It appears unlikely that the Eagles will be relegated this term but manager Roy Hodgson won’t want to leave anything to chance, and a draw would do him nicely.

Indeed, a share of the points would likely please Fulham boss Scott Parker too. His side are hunting down Newcastle and Brighton right now and are unbeaten in four.

Fulham lost 2-1 to Palace at home earlier in the season but spirits are high in west London heading into this encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Fulham on TV?

Crystal Palace v Fulham will take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Fulham will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Fulham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 11:45am.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Fulham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Fulham team news

Crystal Palace: Hodgson has eight men ruled out of this tie, including the influential Wilfried Zaha. Connor Wickham, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are also out.

Christian Benteke could start ahead of Jean-Philippe Mateta after his late winner against Brighton. Jordan Ayew and Andros Townsend will likely start either side of the focal striker.

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic is rated 50/50 to feature here and Parker is not expected to rely on the striker even if he is passed fit, with Josh Maja tipped to lead the line.

Tom Cairney is the only other injury concern for the boss, who must decide whether or not to stick with the same XI that beat Sheffield United last time out.

Crystal Palace v Fulham odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Fulham

Fulham have enjoyed a spark of form in recent weeks and will arrive in south London expecting to claim at least a point here, especially after keeping three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Palace, meanwhile, would likely take a draw just to keep their distance between them and the bottom three. Without Zaha they are blunted in attack – although the two goals scored on Monday night against Brighton proves they can cope in his absence.

A point shared here seems inevitable. It’s likely to be a tight game and both Hodgson and Parker will happily walk away having not lost.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham (11/2 at bet365)

