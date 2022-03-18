The Eagles have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the third time since 1995 and will be determined to make the most of their opportunity against struggling opposition.

Crystal Palace are in unfamiliar territory as they prepare to face Everton in the next batch of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

Patrick Vieira's men have shown plenty of encouraging signs of progress this season without producing remarkable streaks of winning form.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

On the other hand, Everton were on a four-game losing run in the Premier League before their last-gasp win against Newcastle on Thursday, and still sit just one place above the relegation mess.

Frank Lampard will see the FA Cup as an opportunity for his men to rebuild their confidence – or shatter it further.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Everton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Everton?

Crystal Palace v Everton will take place on Sunday 20th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup quarter-final games taking place this week, including Middlesbrough v Chelsea on Saturday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Everton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 11:45am.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Everton online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Everton team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: TBC

Everton predicted XI: TBC

Crystal Palace v Everton odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace are enjoying the mid-table dream. Every fan beyond the top eight teams hopes for 'comfortable mid-table and a good cup run'.

Vieira has injected life into Palace, whose players would usually start to plan their holidays at this time of the season.

He has great incentive to keep going in 2021/22 and a place in the FA Cup semi-finals would represent a huge achievement for his team.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Everton (6/1 at bet365).

