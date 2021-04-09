What channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope Wednesday’s Champions League win over Porto has successfully banished the memory of their defeat last weekend and boosted morale in time to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Blues lost 5-2 to West Brom in their previous Premier League encounter, ending Thomas Tuchel’s 14-game unbeaten start to his reign at Stamford Bridge.

The loss means the Blues now have just eight Premier League fixtures to claw their way into the top four and the valuable Champions League spots for next season.

Palace, meanwhile, are sitting comfortably mid-table, and know that one more win will take them over the fabled ’40-point mark’, usually seen as the level at which a team avoids relegation.

Roy Hodgson’s men earned a 1-1 draw at Everton last time out and could pose problems for Tuchel, who will also have one eye on the Porto reverse leg next Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 10th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace: Loanee Michy Batshuayi cannot face his parent club, but Hodgson will hope to have James McCarthy and Nathaniel Clyne back for the weekend.

This match comes a week too soon for James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson, while Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins remain out.

Chelsea: Thiago Silva is suspended for this clash after being sent off against West Brom but he is the only player missing for Tuchel.

The boss could swap his XI round to keep the players fresh for Porto, with Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic potentially starting.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (6/1) Draw (14/5) Chelsea (11/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Chelsea’s loss to West Brom last weekend can be put down to Silva’s early dismissal, and all being well, the Blues should have no issue winning here – even with the Eagles boasting Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze in their ranks.

Tuchel should have enough firepower in his side to deal with Palace, but what the boss needs is strength in defence to manage the game properly.

N’Golo Kanté may well be introduced to settle the nerves.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.