What channel is Crystal Palace v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will hope to continue their resurgent form that has nudged them away from the Premier League relegation zone when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Clarets may have failed to win any of their last three Premier League fixtures but a draw against Brighton last weekend kept them eight points clear of the drop.

Sean Dyche’s men now only have the league to think about after a much-changed XI lost 2-0 to Bournemouth in the FA Cup in midweek.

Palace, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back after their insipid performance in the defeat to Leeds on Monday night – but there are doubts over star man Wilfried Zaha’s availability.

This is certainly a tie Burnley will seek to control and potentially take all three points away from, although a draw would likely suit both teams right now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Burnley on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Crystal Palace v Burnley on TV?

Crystal Palace v Burnley will take place on Saturday 13th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Tottenham, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Burnley team news

Crystal Palace: Zaha is the major concern for Palace, who were without their star man for the loss at Elland Road earlier this week. Should he miss this tie then Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke will hope to earn a start.

James McCarthy might be back for manager Roy Hodgson, but James McArthur, Mamadou Sakho, Connor Wickham, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Wayne Hennessey are out.

Burnley: Sean Dyche may have Chris Wood back from a hamstring injury here, while there is hope Robbie Brady will be fit to return to action following an Achilles problem.

The boss is also waiting on fitness updates for Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill. Striker Matej Vydra may drop back to the bench.

Crystal Palace v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (13/10) Draw (11/5) Burnley (9/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Palace offered very little against Leeds last time out and Hodgson will expect a response here – but without Zaha the duty for creating an attacking spark will rest on Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Burnley should be reasonably comfortable. Dyche has stabilised his men as the season has progressed and they beat Palace 1-0 back in November.

Wood scored the winner that day and his presence on Saturday would be a great boost for the manager. The Clarets will hope to leave south London with at least a point and that would likely do for Palace too.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.