What channel is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will seek to continue their push for a top-half finish to this Premier League season when they rock up at Crystal Palace on Sunday hoping to repeat their 3-0 thrashing of the Eagles back in December.

Villa strolled to a comfortable win over Roy Hodgson’s men on Boxing Day and are heavy favourites to claim another victory here at Selhurst Park.

Dean Smith’s men may have run out of steam in their efforts to secure a European spot for next season but can still mark this as a successful campaign with three Premier League fixtures remaining.

Palace, meanwhile, staved off danger of a late relegation battle and have been largely coasting in the final few games of the season, where their form has dramatically worsened.

Four defeats from their last five games hasn’t exactly raised the spirits in the capital and Hodgson would likely take a draw from this game if it were handed to him before kick-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on TV?

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 16th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup final, which kicks off at 5:15pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa team news

Crystal Palace: There is hope James Tomkins could be fit to feature here following an outing for the U23s earlier this month.

However, Hodgson remains without Mamadou Sakho, James McArthur, Connor Wickham and Nathan Ferguson.

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins returns to the side following a suspension, but Morgan Sanson is unlikely to be available as he carries a knee injury into the final week of the season.

Trezeguet and Matty Cash remain sidelined. Jack Grealish came on as a substitute in the midweek draw with Everton and could start here.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Villa are scrambling to pick up points and finish as high as they can following a successful second season back in the Premier League, and they will likely take the game to Palace here.

There is a sense that the Eagles have tailed off over the remaining weeks of the campaign, which means, should Villa bring some intensity to Selhurst Park, this could become a goal-fest.

With Watkins back from suspension and Grealish potentially starting, Villa’s attacking threat will only increase. The visitors should take the three points.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Aston Villa (12/1 at bet365)

