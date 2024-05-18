It's not just the results that have got the Palace faithful excited, but the attractive style of play that their Austrian chief has introduced – with the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta all dazzling since he replaced Roy Hodgson in the dugout.

The hosts have plenty to play for on final day, as a win could see them leapfrog both Bournemouth and rivals Brighton to finish in the top half - assuming results elsewhere go their way.

Villa, meanwhile, will be playing in Europe's premier competition next term, after Man City's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday night confirmed Unai Emery's side will finish fourth and beat out Spurs to the final Champions League spot.

More like this

That means the pressure is off for their trip to the nation's capital on Sunday, and so Emery could put his faith in some of the West Midlands club's rising stars, such as Tim Iroegbunam, Finley Munroe, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Omari Kellyman.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa?

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Aston Villa in the USA

You can watch Crystal Palace v Aston Villa live on Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (17/20) Draw (10/3) Aston Villa (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.