What channel is Croatia v Scotland Nations League match on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time

Steve Clarke’s side are playing in the competition’s top tier for the first time this term after winning promotion to League A, and were stung twice by late winners as the new campaign got under way last month.

Scotland will be looking to bounce back from their September heartbreak in the Nations League when they face Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday.

Nicola Zalewski’s stoppage-time penalty earned Poland a 3-2 win at Hamden Park, while Cristiano Ronaldo robbed the Scots of a hard-earned point a few days later, popping up in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for Portugal.

That leaves the Scots on a run of one win in their last 14 and bottom Nations League Group A1, while Clarke’s options are severely limited by injury issues.

A bleak outlook, then, for their trip to the Croatian capital, where Zlatko Dalić’s side lie in wait.

They beat Poland last time out to pick up a first victory since their disappointing group stage exit at Euro 2024, and are in something of a transition period.

Experienced heads like Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Ivan Perišić remain part of the squad, but Dalić has recognised the need to try to bring the new generation through – a number of whom we may see against Scotland on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Scotland?

Croatia v Scotland will take place on Saturday 12th October 2024.

Croatia v Scotland kick-off time

Croatia v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Croatia v Scotland on?

Unfortunately, Croatia v Scotland has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Croatia v Scotland online

Fans can watch Croatia v Scotland live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including Scotland’s game against Portugal on Tuesday, will also be broadcast.

Listen to Croatia v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

