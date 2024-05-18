The Railwaymen, sixth in the League Two table, endured a nervy evening as they threw away a two-goal lead from the first leg of their tie with Doncaster Rovers to progress on penalties, with goalkeeper Max Stryjek emerging as the hero.

It appears that Crewe have Crawley's card marked, as they won both matches in the regular season, bagging a 4-2 victory away from home last November before a 1-0 triumph at Gresty Road in February.

A win for Crewe would end their two-year exile from League One, while Crawley have spent the last eight seasons in League Two after their most recent spell in the third tier ended in 2015.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crawley v Crewe on TV and online.

When is Crawley v Crewe?

Crawley v Crewe will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Crawley v Crewe kick-off time

Crawley v Crewe will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Crawley v Crewe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Crawley v Crewe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crawley v Crewe on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Crawley v Crewe odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crawley (21/20) Draw (12/5) Crewe (12/5)*

