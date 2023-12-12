They would have been two points closer to the automatic spots had they not conceded a 96th-minute equaliser in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Watford - and Coventry, last season's play-off finalists, should provide a tricky test of their credentials.

The Sky Blues have found it difficult to bounce back from their Wembley heartbreak, although Mark Robins's side are beginning to make some headway up the Championship table after three wins from their last four games.

Midfield maestro Callum O'Hare, who missed the opening months of the season through injury, was back to his brilliant best with a brace as Coventry secured all three points at home against Midlands rivals Birmingham City last Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Southampton?

Coventry v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 13th December 2023.

Coventry v Southampton kick-off time

Coventry v Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Coventry v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Coventry v Southampton on radio

If you live in the local area you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire, which is available on various frequencies including 94.8FM, 103.7FM and 104FM as well as DAB digital radio. Alternatively, away fans can catch live radio commentary on BBC Radio Solent, which can be accessed on 96.1FM and DAB digital radio.

Coventry v Southampton odds

