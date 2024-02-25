Maidstone have had plenty of time to prepare for the big match after Saturday's league clash with Weymouth was postponed, although George Elokobi's side make the trip without Leicester loanee Paul Appiah, who saw red in last Monday's 2-0 defeat at Aveley.

1987 FA Cup winners Coventry, who are more than 90 places higher than the Stones in the English football pyramid, will be expected to play the role of party poopers and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009.

While the Sky Blues have generally been strong on home soil this season, their lack of turnaround time from last Friday's league clash against Preston North End means there is potential for another FA Cup giant killing, however.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Maidstone on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Maidstone?

Coventry v Maidstone will take place on Monday 26th February 2024.

Coventry v Maidstone kick-off time

Coventry v Maidstone will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Maidstone on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Coventry v Maidstone online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Coventry v Maidstone on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Coventry v Maidstone odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Coventry (1/8) Draw (17/2) Maidstone (16/1)*

