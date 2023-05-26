Luton, who finished third in the Championship and 10 points ahead of Coventry in fifth, overcame Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Coventry and Luton go head to head in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Rob Edwards' side won 3-2 on aggregate after winning 2-0 in the second leg at Kenilworth Road, with Tom Lockyer's goal proving the difference between the two sides.

Coventry, who are hoping to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001, pulled off a surprise play-off semi-final victory against Middlesbrough.

Mark Robins's men drew the first leg 0-0 in Coventry before Gustavo Hamer netted the winner in a 1-0 victory at Riverside Stadium to set up the Luton showdown at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Luton on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Luton?

Coventry v Luton will take place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

Coventry v Luton kick-off time

Coventry v Luton will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Coventry v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Coventry v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT - and, like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Coventry v Luton prediction

