You'll be hard pressed to find a more unpredictable league while also maintaining a strong standard of football, big crowds and entertainment. It's the full package.

The best league in world football is back. The Championship has everything you could ever want from a competition and the rollercoaster ride returns for 2022/23.

Watford, Burnley and Norwich return to the second tier following relegation from the Premier League, while Wigan, Rotherham and Sunderland have been promoted to the Championship.

Fans will be desperate for a taste of domestic football action to come back around, and the wait is now finally over.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details you need to know for the Championship 2022/23 season.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What channel is the EFL Championship on?

Sky Sports boast all the rights to the EFL Championship live on TV in 2022/23, with up to 138 games to be shown live across the season.

In addition to the TV games, a number of midweek clashes will be shown on Red Button services and club streaming platform iFollow.

We won't be listing every game shown on Red Button – which is not available on NOW – but if your favourite Championship team is playing a midweek game, you can expect to be able to tune in.

Championship on TV 2022/23

All UK time. Subject to change. To be updated.

Friday 29th July

Huddersfield v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Saturday 30th July

Middlesbrough v West Brom (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Sunday 31st July

Sunderland v Coventry (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Monday 1st August

Watford v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Saturday 6th August

Norwich v Wigan (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Monday 8th August

West Brom v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 12th August

Watford v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 13th August

Cardiff v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 16th August

QPR v Blackpool (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 17th August

Sheffield United v Sunderland (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 19th August

Norwich v Millwall (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 21st August

Bristol City v Cardiff (12pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 26th August

Luton v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 27th August

Sunderland v Norwich (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 30th August

Watford v Middlesbrough (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 31st August

Blackpool v Blackburn (8pm) Sky Sports Football

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.