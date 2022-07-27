Championship on TV 2022/23: TV fixtures, schedule and live coverage
Your complete guide to Championship games on TV in 2022/23 including channels, live stream details, dates and kick-off times.
The best league in world football is back. The Championship has everything you could ever want from a competition and the rollercoaster ride returns for 2022/23.
You'll be hard pressed to find a more unpredictable league while also maintaining a strong standard of football, big crowds and entertainment. It's the full package.
Watford, Burnley and Norwich return to the second tier following relegation from the Premier League, while Wigan, Rotherham and Sunderland have been promoted to the Championship.
Fans will be desperate for a taste of domestic football action to come back around, and the wait is now finally over.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details you need to know for the Championship 2022/23 season.
What channel is the EFL Championship on?
Sky Sports boast all the rights to the EFL Championship live on TV in 2022/23, with up to 138 games to be shown live across the season.
In addition to the TV games, a number of midweek clashes will be shown on Red Button services and club streaming platform iFollow.
We won't be listing every game shown on Red Button – which is not available on NOW – but if your favourite Championship team is playing a midweek game, you can expect to be able to tune in.
Championship on TV 2022/23
All UK time. Subject to change. To be updated.
Friday 29th July
Huddersfield v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Saturday 30th July
Middlesbrough v West Brom (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Sunday 31st July
Sunderland v Coventry (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Monday 1st August
Watford v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Saturday 6th August
Norwich v Wigan (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 8th August
West Brom v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 12th August
Watford v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 13th August
Cardiff v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 16th August
QPR v Blackpool (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 17th August
Sheffield United v Sunderland (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 19th August
Norwich v Millwall (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 21st August
Bristol City v Cardiff (12pm) Sky Sports Football
Friday 26th August
Luton v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 27th August
Sunderland v Norwich (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 30th August
Watford v Middlesbrough (8pm) Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 31st August
Blackpool v Blackburn (8pm) Sky Sports Football
