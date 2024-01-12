The Foxes, who beat Millwall 3-2 last weekend to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round, can go 13 points clear at the top of the table with a win at eighth-placed Coventry.

Coventry hammered Oxford United 6-2 in the FA Cup last Saturday and they're unbeaten in their last seven in the Championship, capped off with an impressive 3-1 win at Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.

The Sky Blues, who lost in the Championship play-off final last season against Luton Town, are hoping to secure another top six finish this campaign as they look to reach the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Leicester on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Coventry v Leicester?

Coventry v Leicester will take place on Saturday 13th January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry v Leicester kick-off time

Coventry v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Coventry v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Coventry v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Coventry (14/5) Draw (13/5) Leicester (19/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.