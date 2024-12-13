However, Coventry failed to build on that victory as they lost at West Brom in midweek.

Coventry, who finished ninth and reached the FA Cup semi-finals last season, are currently 16th and just four points above the relegation zone, though they face a Hull side who find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Hull finished seventh in the Championship last campaign and missed out on the play-offs by three points, but it's been a dismal season for the former Premier League side and they're winless in their last 12 games.

Ex-Reading manager Rubén Sellés was named as Hull's new boss earlier this month, and he ended their six-game losing run as they played out a 1-1 draw at home against Watford on Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Hull on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Hull?

Coventry v Hull will take place on Saturday 14th December 2024.

Coventry v Hull kick-off time

Coventry v Hull will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Hull on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry v Hull online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Coventry v Hull odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Coventry (3/4) Draw (13/5) Hull (15/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

