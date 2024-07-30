Sean Dyche is likely to still be without a number of first-team regulars for their latest fixture, as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains on his holidays, while Jarrad Branthwaite, summer signing Iliman Ndiaye and James Tarkowski have injury concerns.

Coventry, who finished ninth in last season's Championship table, are further along in their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign, as the second tier kicks off a week before the Premier League.

Mark Robins's side were beaten by Bundesliga 2 outfit SV Darmstadt 98 in Germany in their latest friendly last Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Everton on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Everton?

Coventry v Everton will take place on Tuesday 30th July 2024.

Coventry v Everton kick-off time

Coventry v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Everton on?

Coventry v Everton will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Coventry v Everton online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Coventry v Everton on EvertonTV.

A one-off pass for the match on EvertonTV can be purchased for £8.99, although Season Ticket Members and Official Members can catch the action without charge. A membership costs £35.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

