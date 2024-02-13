City head to Scandinavia in brilliant form, as last Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory against Everton made it 10 wins in a row in all competitions.

If that wasn't a worry for Copenhagen, they are also set to face a Sky Blues side that have been boosted by the return to fitness of creative kingpin Kevin De Bruyne and goalscoring machine Erling Haaland in recent weeks.

Copenhagen, who boast hot prospect Roony Bardghji in their ranks, won two of their three group games on home soil - but an absence of competitive action in recent weeks due to the Danish Superliga's mid-season break could mean they are lacking sharpness.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Copenhagen v Man City on TV and online.

When is Copenhagen v Man City?

Copenhagen v Man City will take place on Tuesday 13th February 2024.

Copenhagen v Man City kick-off time

Copenhagen v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Copenhagen v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Copenhagen v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Listen to Copenhagen v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Copenhagen v Man City odds

bet365 odds: Copenhagen (12/1) Draw (11/2) Man City (2/9)

