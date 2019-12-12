Neil Lennon won’t allow his men to relent, however, as he seeks to keep up momentum following their Scottish League Cup final victory over Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cluj v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Cluj v Celtic?

Cluj v Celtic will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

More like this

How to watch Cluj v Celtic on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:55pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic are finding goals from a range of sources in their team right now, though Cluj’s need for a point to seal their place in the knockout rounds may see them share the spoils here.

Advertisement

Prediction: Cluj 1-1 Celtic