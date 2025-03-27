£407m will be shared between all of the sides involved as a reward for participation, with the rest of the prize money allocated based on performance.

Premier League representatives Chelsea and Manchester City could get their hands on up to £97m should they become the inaugural winners of the expanded tournament.

The confirmation of the nine-figure prize fund for the new-look competition, which is set to run from mid-June to mid-July in the United States, has certainly caused a stir.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of Club World Cup 2025 prize money.

What is the Club World Cup?

FIFA has made significant changes to the Club World Cup in an attempt to revitalise a tournament that held little weight in the eyes of many.

It has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will now take place every four years rather than annually.

The winners of the premier club competitions from all six international confederations - AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA - between 2021 and 2024 are involved, alongside teams that have qualified through their confederation's club ranking during the same four-year period.

The 32 teams have been split into eight groups, with the top two sides from each progressing to the knock-out stages, which runs from the round of 16 to the final.

What is the prize money for the Club World Cup?

FIFA has confirmed that the total prize money for the Club World Cup 2025 is £775 million - with teams rewarded for both their participation and their performance in the tournament.

£407m of the prize fund will be shared between the 32 teams taking part, with the split based on which continent they are representing and, in Europe, a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria.

Europe: £9.9m to £29.5m per team

South America: £11.8m per team

North, Central America & Caribbean: £7.4m per team

Asia: £7.4m per team

Africa: £7.4m per team

Oceania: £7.4m per team

The remaining £368m will be allocated based on how each team performs at the Club World Cup 2025.

Winner: £31m

Finalist: £23.1m

Semi-final: £16.3m

Quarter-final: £10.2m

Round of 16: £5.8m

Group stage (three matches): £1.5m per win, £770k per draw

Which teams are playing in the Club World Cup?

Group A

SE Palmeiras (BRA)

FC Porto (POR)

Al Ahly FC (EGY)

Inter Miami CF (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Botafogo (BRA)

Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Group C

FC Bayern Munich (GER)

Auckland City FC (NZL)

CA Boca Juniors (ARG)

SL Benfica (POR)

Group D

CR Flamengo (BRA)

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN)

Chelsea FC (ENG)

Club León (MEX)

Group E

CA River Plate (ARG)

Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

CF Monterrey (MEX)

Internazionale (ITA)

Group F

Fluminense FC (BRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Ulsan HD (KOR)

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)

Group G

Manchester City (ENG)

Wydad AC (MAR)

Al Ain FC (UAE)

Juventus FC (ITA)

Group H

Real Madrid C. F. (ESP)

Al Hilal (KSA)

CF Pachuca (MEX)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

