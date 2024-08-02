A 4-1 loss to MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew was a far-from-ideal start, and they were then beaten 2-0 by fellow Champions League qualifiers RB Leipzig as central defender Diego Carlos saw red on Thursday.

Emi Buendía's long-awaited return from a serious knee injury has been the highlight of the trip to North America, and the playmaker is likely to be given more minutes as he bids to get up to speed for Villa's Premier League opener against West Ham in a fortnight.

Club América are facing Premier League opposition for the second time in four days following a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea earlier in the week, as new Blues boss Enzo Maresca bagged his first success in pre-season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Club América v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Club América v Aston Villa?

Club América v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 3rd August 2024.

Club América v Aston Villa kick-off time

Club América v Aston Villa will kick off at 10:30pm.

What TV channel is Club América v Aston Villa on?

Club América v Aston Villa will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Club América v Aston Villa online

The game will be streamed on Villa TV.

Villa TV requires a subscription, which costs £24.99 for 12 months.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

