Sarri’s men beat Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday while they also polished off London rivals Fulham and Tottenham in the Premier League.

Chelsea are sixth in the table – with a game in hand – just two points behind Manchester United in fourth.

If results go their way, they could wriggle into the Champions League places on Sunday.

They won’t be in for an easy ride though as Wolves are enjoying a terrific return to the top flight in 2018/19.

Wolves are one place below Chelsea in the Premier League and will hope to consolidate their place as the ‘best of the rest’ after the established top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Wolves game?

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday 10th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Wolves

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 1:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Chelsea v Wolves in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Despite their impressive season so far, Wolves have been less than inspiring in recent weeks.

Barring last weekend’s win over Cardiff, they have struggling to ruthlessly finish teams off.

Gonzalo Higuain is creeping into form and could punish Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

