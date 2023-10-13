West Ham, meanwhile, enjoyed a successful trip to the south coast on the same afternoon as goals from Kirsty Smith and Riko Ueki earned all three points against Brighton to ensure they recovered from their opening-day defeat to City.

It was the first victory of Rehanne Skinner's reign as Hammers' boss and following up with a positive result at Chelsea would boost the club's hopes of improving on last season's eighth-place finish.

It is likely to be West Ham's most difficult fixture of the season, however, as Emma Hayes's Chelsea side boast an incredible record of having not lost a WSL fixture on home soil since February 2021.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v West Ham?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

Chelsea v West Ham kick-off time

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 5pm.

Listen to Chelsea v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

