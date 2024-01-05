Bar the penalty shoot-out win against Newcastle, all their recent victories have come in games that the West Londoners were expected to win and the pressure will be on them to progress when North End visit this weekend. Even so, we can expect to see Pochettino name a weakened side as they have a Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Saturday's visitors were among the sides in the race for the Championship play-offs earlier in the season but have dropped down into mid-table as a result of a run of just one win in their last four matches and only two in their last 10.

North End will be hoping to draw on the magic of the cup as they've never beaten Chelsea in the competition and have only won once against them since 1958.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Preston on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Preston?

Chelsea v Preston will take place on Saturday 6th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Preston kick-off time

Chelsea v Preston will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Preston on?

Unfortunately, Chelsea v Preston has not been picked for TV coverage in the UK but it will be available on BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Preston online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chelsea v Preston on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Preston odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/5) Draw (6/1) Preston (10/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.