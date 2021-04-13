What channel is Chelsea v Porto Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Of all four Champions League fixtures this week, Chelsea’s clash with Porto looks the most straightforward after last Wednesday’s first leg.

The Blues hold a 2-0 advantage from their away leg in Sevilla last week and head back to the Spanish city for their ‘home’ match.

It would take a huge turnaround from Porto to secure a place in the semi-finals, as they would have to net at least twice against a Chelsea side who simply aren’t conceding many goals since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese outfit did, however, knock out Juventus in the previous round and, as well as impressing in this season’s competition, head into this clash on the back of five consecutive league victories.

As for Chelsea, they convincingly beat Crystal Palace 4-1 on Saturday with Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic (2) and Kurt Zouma among the goals.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Porto on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Porto on TV?

Chelsea v Porto will take place on Tuesday 13th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this gameweek including PSG v Bayern, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Porto on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Porto online

Chelsea v Porto team news

Chelsea: Andreas Christensen is the only real injury concern for Tuchel ahead of this one and, with so many options at centre-back, is unlikely to feature in Spain.

The Blues rested Thiago Silva and Timo Werner at the weekend and they’re expected to return to the side on Tuesday.

Porto: Mehdi Taremi is still absent through suspension due to the red card he picked up against Juventus in the last round.

Key man Sérgio Oliveira is back after he missed the first leg last week. The midfielder has scored five Champions League goals in 2020/21.

Chelsea v Porto odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Porto

The Blues should be confident of booking a place in the next round after last week’s convincing scoreline. Excluding the recent blip against West Brom, the Londoners are simply not conceding goals and have kept 13 clean sheets from the last 17 games in all competitions.

The Blues are also looking formidable on the front foot and have scored at least two goals in their last five outings.

Of all four Champions League quarter-final second legs, this encounter looks the least likely to throw up any drama or surprise comebacks.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Porto (7/1 at bet365)

