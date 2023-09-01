Nottingham Forest have had a difficult run of away fixtures to kick off the campaign, and they have already suffered narrow defeats at Arsenal and Manchester United.

But the Reds make the trip to the capital with one of the Premier League's hottest strikers in their ranks as Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in seven consecutive Premier League appearances.

Awoniyi and Sterling were at the double in last season's corresponding fixture as Forest left Stamford Bridge with a valuable point in their, ultimately successful, bid to avoid the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 2nd September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest odds

