The Red Devils won the Championship title in 2018/19 – their inaugural season – and are leading the tightly-contested race for the Women's Super League this term but this weekend offers Marc Skinner's side the chance to end their wait for an inaugural trophy.

Manchester United go in search of their first piece of major silverware on Sunday as they face holders Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Man Utd left it late to get past Brighton in the semi-final but will have to raise their game against Chelsea – the four-time FA Cup champions and current holders that beat Aston Villa to book their place at Wembley.

Chelsea did the double last season and are proven winners under Emma Hayes but risk ending 2022/23 trophyless if they're not able to get the job done this month.

The West Londoners were beaten by Arsenal in the League Cup final in March and are a point back from Man Utd in the WLS as we head into the final few weeks of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 14th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 2:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:50pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Chelsea v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Chelsea v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

