Emma Hayes' side are four-time winners and the current holders, having done the double last term, while Man Utd are in uncharted territory as this is their first final appearance.

A big crowd is expected at Wembley on Sunday as Chelsea and Manchester United face off in the Women's FA Cup final.

In what is only the Red Devils' fourth season ever, they're leading the race for the Women's Super League title and can end their wait for a first piece of major silverware on Sunday.

The Blues, a point back in the WSL, are their main competition on both fronts, which makes this weekend's clash under the Wembley arch even more fascinating.

There can be no denying that Man Utd are a rising force but Sunday's game will test whether they're ready to make the next step.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Man Utd.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 2:30pm on Sunday 14th May 2023.

Chelsea v Man Utd team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Charles; Fleming, Ingle; James, Cankovic, Reiten; Kerr

Man Utd predicted line-up: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Risa; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo

Chelsea v Man Utd prediction

Sunday's final is wonderfully well set.

Man Utd, a rising force in the English game, need to beat Emma Hayes' proven winners, who have beaten them twice in the WSL this season, to end their wait for major silverware.

There's plenty of attacking talent on both sides but with so much riding on the game, it could be a cagey affair.

In front of a big crowd at Wembley, you wonder whether all of Chelsea's experience will prove vital.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd (9/1 at bet365)

Chelsea v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (21/20) Draw (5/2) Man Utd (21/10)*

