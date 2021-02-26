What channel is Chelsea v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope to continue their outstanding form to kick-start Thomas Tuchel’s reign when they face Manchester United as Premier League fixtures return this weekend.

Advertisement

The Blues have only conceded one goal by an opponent in eight games under Tuchel. That came from Takumi Minamino, while they also conceded an own goal from Antonio Rudiger.

Goals are not flowing for Chelsea, but defensive solidity will be seen as big progress in the early days of the German taking charge.

If any team can crack the Blues’ resilience though, it’s Manchester United, armed to the back teeth with weapons designed to damage opponents.

United have scored 16 goals in their last four Premier League games, including the 9-0 win over Southampton, while they also stuck four past Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Chelsea v Man Utd on TV?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Sheffield United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Man Utd team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Giroud

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Shaw, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Chelsea v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (23/20) Draw (12/5) Man Utd (12/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man Utd

Chelsea look more resilient under Tuchel, but have found goals hard to come by so far with several big-money signings yet to justify their price tags.

Saying that, they do look like a marked improvement over Frank Lampard’s Blues and will frustrate United this weekend.

United rotated a few key players in their Europa League clash on Thursday, though surprisingly Fernandes still played. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men should be reasonably fresh and find the net, but don’t expect a glut of goals in this one.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd (6/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.