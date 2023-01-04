The Blues, who come into this Premier League clash on the back of their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, have fallen to 10th in the table.

Chelsea face off against Man City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday in a vital game for both sides.

Graham Potter will be desperate for his side to find some form heading into the second half of the season.

City, meanwhile, need to close the gap on leaders Arsenal following the Gunners' draw against Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side are eight points behind Arsenal but that gap can be cut to five points with a victory at Stamford Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 5th January 2023.

Chelsea v Man City team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria; Sterling, Mount, Pulisic; Havertz.

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Foden, Haaland.

Chelsea v Man City prediction

This is a crucial game for both sides. City need a win to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Chelsea want the three points to close the gap on the top four.

Despite City not winning against Everton last time out, Pep Guardiola's men should just be able to edge it at Stamford Bridge.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

Chelsea v Man City odds

