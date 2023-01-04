City were held to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad against Everton on Saturday, a result which has left them eight points behind league leaders Arsenal following the Gunners' draw with Newcastle on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea host Manchester City on Thursday night in the Premier League with both sides looking to bounce back from disappointing results last time out.

Pep Guardiola's men will know they need to secure all three points at Stamford Bridge to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Blues went ahead through Raheem Sterling, but Forest responded through Serge Aurier, and Steve Cooper's men arguably deserved all three points.

Graham Potter's side are now in tenth place in the Premier League after Brighton's win at Everton and the pressure is on the Blues to string a few wins together.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Thursday 5th January 2023.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (17/4) Draw (16/5) Man City (8/13)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Chelsea v Man City prediction

