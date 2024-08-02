Results are not the priority in pre-season, and it was always going to take time for his new squad to adapt to his style of play, but with the start of the new top flight season now a fortnight away, Maresca will want to see clear progress in his side's performances.

It's his former mentor Pep Guardiola and Man City up next for Chelsea as the 2023/24 Premier League champions begin to move up the gears themselves, with the start of the season now swiftly approaching.

Chelsea and Man City are due to meet on the opening weekend of the new campaign, facing off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 18th August, but the team sheets and intensity are likely to be very different from Saturday's friendly across the Atlantic.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Saturday 3rd August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 10:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

Chelsea v Man City will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to Chelsea v Man City on chelseafc.com and the Chelsea app as well as on City+.

You can buy a one-off pass to watch the match on Chelseaafc.com or the Chelsea app for £4.99. City+ requires a subscription, which costs £34.99 a year or £4.99 a month.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.