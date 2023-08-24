On paper, a home game against Premier League new arrivals and relegation favourites Luton Town on Friday night looks the perfect opportunity to bounce back, but the Hatters reached the top flight on merit and should not be discounted.

The physicality and intensity of Rob Edwards's side is what led them to promotion via the Championship play-offs last term, but they struggled to keep up as they were beaten 4-1 by Brighton in their opener.

Last weekend's game was postponed due to ongoing work at Kenilworth Road, so Luton are going to be raring to go and keen to cause an upset against a Chelsea side not yet at their best.

Taking the trip to Stamford Bridge will be a pinch-yourself moment for Hatters fans, who were watching their team in League Two five years ago.

When is Chelsea v Luton?

Chelsea v Luton will take place on Friday 25th August 2023.

Chelsea v Luton kick-off time

Chelsea v Luton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Chelsea v Luton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/4) Draw (11/2) Luton (9/1)*

