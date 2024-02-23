Any neutrals tuning in to watch will be hoping for a bit more excitement, however, as the 2022 Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals finished goalless before being settled by penalty shootouts.

Liverpool's cause has not been helped by Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota being added to their growing injury list, while Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah also missed Wednesday's Premier League victory against Luton and face a race to prove their fitness.

Lifting the Carabao Cup would ease the pressure on Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and go a small way towards justifying Todd Boehly's huge spending in the last two years, although the Blues were thoroughly outclassed when suffering a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the league at Anfield last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 25th February 2024.

Chelsea v Liverpool kick-off time

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

